Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 22 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

By Irene DeBasio

BRAD, CAN YOU MAKE your own dinner on Sunday nights?  I am staying with a colleague from work over the weekend and we plan to order pizza and watch “Walking Dead” all night Sunday night.  Sorry – hope you don’t mind.  #LittleLies

 

GORDIE, THE BULLDOG – Free to a good home.  Gordie is a handsome little guy – he was featured in a television ad recently.  He is 4 years old, raised with kids and cats.  Lovely personality, cute-ugly. Relocating abroad.  #OneOfAKind

 

HI, I’M CURTIS – Handsome, college-educated, well-read, well-traveled, 5 ft, 7 inches fun guy.  Looking for a gorgeous, young woman for meaningful relationship.  Good sense of humor, no Hollywood types, 21-35.  #BeMyGal

 

2001 FORD EXPLORER for sale – $3,500 needs new tires.  Passenger mirror is held together with tape, passenger windows in back seat do not work, radio needs to be replaced.  Bernie-2016 sticker on rear bumper.  #BargainClassic

 

SENIOR TRAVEL GROUP forming – $50 membership dues.  We charter a bus once a month – heat, A/C, restroom on board.We are planning trips to Big Bear, Las Vegas, Reno, Disneyland, etc.  Once-a-month, long weekends.  #Cruising101

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.