Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

BRAD, CAN YOU MAKE your own dinner on Sunday nights? I am staying with a colleague from work over the weekend and we plan to order pizza and watch “Walking Dead” all night Sunday night. Sorry – hope you don’t mind. #LittleLies

GORDIE, THE BULLDOG – Free to a good home. Gordie is a handsome little guy – he was featured in a television ad recently. He is 4 years old, raised with kids and cats. Lovely personality, cute-ugly. Relocating abroad. #OneOfAKind

HI, I’M CURTIS – Handsome, college-educated, well-read, well-traveled, 5 ft, 7 inches fun guy. Looking for a gorgeous, young woman for meaningful relationship. Good sense of humor, no Hollywood types, 21-35. #BeMyGal

2001 FORD EXPLORER for sale – $3,500 needs new tires. Passenger mirror is held together with tape, passenger windows in back seat do not work, radio needs to be replaced. Bernie-2016 sticker on rear bumper. #BargainClassic

SENIOR TRAVEL GROUP forming – $50 membership dues. We charter a bus once a month – heat, A/C, restroom on board.We are planning trips to Big Bear, Las Vegas, Reno, Disneyland, etc. Once-a-month, long weekends. #Cruising101

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.