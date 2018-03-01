Quantcast
Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

THE LEGENDARY BRANAHOUGAN Bar and Grill has reopened.  Magnificent views.  Have cocktails on our beautiful new patio.

Steak and lobster dinners are out of this world.  Special reopening prices – 2 for 1.  Laguna Canyon Trail #TopSecret

 

THANK YOU FOR NOT SCREAMING at me!  Civility workshop will teach you to speak softly to people with whom you disagree.

You know that you can attract more people with honey than vinegar.  We teach you a failsafe method.  #JustShutUp

 

HOW DO JURIES REACH A DECISION?  Prominent trial lawyer will pay you $100 to participate in a fake jury trial.  You will need to show up promptly and spend about 4 hours listening to testimony/evaluating evidence.  #PerryMasonLives

 

BLOCK PARTY ON LAGUNA BEACH.  Saturday, March 3, 2018 – Bring all your homemade goodies to the beach to share.

Please make sure all food is in portable containers, which you will bring home with you to be cleaned.  #BeachParty

 

DATING SITE TO BRAD – You need to post more recent photos of yourself.  Who do you think you’re kidding, posting those old high school pictures playing football?  You also need to update your profile/career. (what career?)  #LoveMom

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

