Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

DOGGIE PLAYSCHOOL – Yes, obedience training is good for you and your dog, but sometimes we all need to play, relax,

and just have fun. Bring your doggie to the dog park on Saturday morning at 10 AM. It’s free. #DogsPlayTag

OLD-FASHIONED GENT. Retired golf player, yachtsman, pilot, adventurer seeking younger, pretty woman — needed to escort me at numerous social functions. Must be refined, good dancer with elegant wardrobe. $$$ salary. #ReadySetGo

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT for sale – Must sacrifice Peleton, fit-bits, treadmills, etc. – Gym has lost our lease. We must sell lots of equipment at sacrifice prices. Large lost-and-found bin of sportswear, tennis shoes, laptops. #It’sAllGood.

PROFESSIONAL HAIRDRESSER available to cut, curl, style your hair at your residence. That’s right, I come to you at no extra charge. Owning/operating a salon is too costly. I come to your home with all equipment. Male/female. #HotStyler

DANCING GIRLS — We make beautiful parties for you with belly dancers in costumes. We teach you belly dancing. Let us to bring homemade specialties and delicious desserts. $200 to make special party — music from homeland.. #TiffanyBylczinski

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.