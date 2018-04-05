Just for Laughs

Quantcast
By Irene DeBasio

MOBILE-MART  My truck is loaded with good merchandise. I come to your neighborhood, you tell your neighbors about our sale. We have clothes, shoes, pots, pans some fresh groceries, entertainment CDs, stuff [email protected] prices.  #BuyFromMyTruck

GIFTED PSYCHIC  Madam Marushka knows all, can see all.  I bring you secrets from other side.  I tell you all tings that comein up fer you future to preparing.  I am also cooking special dishes from the homeland to grow hair on your chest.  #TheStarsTellingToMe

PERFECT MAKEUP application by retired Hollywood professional.  We connect for consultation.  I arrive two hours before your time of departure and we co-ordinate a special look for you, your outfit and the event. $200 in advance, cash only.  #AboutFace

CHOCOLATE bunnies and marshmallow chicks – all Easter/Passover merchandise 50% off sale.  We have beautiful artificial flowers, candles, paper plates, cups, utensils, decorations, full range of baskets, tablecloths/napkins – all must go.  #HereComesSummer

EX-CON leaving prison soon – looking for cheap apartment in good neighborhood.  I can do odd jobs, fix appliances, paint houses. I can also do school tutoring, play guitar/piano/sing, entertain doing magic tricks.  Help me change my life.  #YepIBeenBad

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

  1. Geedee April 5, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    I don’t want hair on my chest but I like the idea of a psychic who cooks!

