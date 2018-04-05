Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

MOBILE-MART My truck is loaded with good merchandise. I come to your neighborhood, you tell your neighbors about our sale. We have clothes, shoes, pots, pans some fresh groceries, entertainment CDs, stuff [email protected] prices. #BuyFromMyTruck

GIFTED PSYCHIC Madam Marushka knows all, can see all. I bring you secrets from other side. I tell you all tings that comein up fer you future to preparing. I am also cooking special dishes from the homeland to grow hair on your chest. #TheStarsTellingToMe

PERFECT MAKEUP application by retired Hollywood professional. We connect for consultation. I arrive two hours before your time of departure and we co-ordinate a special look for you, your outfit and the event. $200 in advance, cash only. #AboutFace

CHOCOLATE bunnies and marshmallow chicks – all Easter/Passover merchandise 50% off sale. We have beautiful artificial flowers, candles, paper plates, cups, utensils, decorations, full range of baskets, tablecloths/napkins – all must go. #HereComesSummer

EX-CON leaving prison soon – looking for cheap apartment in good neighborhood. I can do odd jobs, fix appliances, paint houses. I can also do school tutoring, play guitar/piano/sing, entertain doing magic tricks. Help me change my life. #YepIBeenBad

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.