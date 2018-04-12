Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

FARM CO-OP will allow you to grow your own fruits and vegetables on your own plot. We have several people in our communal property enjoying growing their own farm-to-table nutritious edibles. Take advantage of our good earth. No pot growers please! #ThisLandIsYours

BRAD, PLEASE MAKE YOUR OWN dinner again. We are going to be working late organizing our new file system and ordering take-out food. Okay, yes – we will still be watching “Walking Dead” again while we work. You have cold beer and ice cream in fridge. #LaterJennie

OLDER GREEK GUY. I’m 96 years old and have trouble walking. Looking for two beautiful women, tall like Nicole Kidman to escort me out to dinner next Saturday night at a special event. I will need one of you on each side to guide me to my seat. #ThornBetweenRoses

EXPERT HOUSE CLEANER available to make your place sparkle and shine in return for a gift card of $50 for Olive Garden. I will spend three to four hours doing windows, floors, carpets vacuumed, clean kitchen and bathroom. Laundry is extra. #Mother’sDayMeal

21-FAMILY GARAGE SALE Hurry up to our community at Branahougan Center on 4/15 – we will be having a humongous sale – everything under the sun. You name it, we’ll sell it to you at good prices. $5 donation for our live garage band music all afternoon. #It’sAllGood

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.