Just for Laughs

Posted On 14 Jun 2018
By :
Comments: 4

 

By Irene DeBasio

FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL:  Give Dad a gift box filled with some of his favorites: Slinky. Rubik’s Cube, antacids, beefy jerky, Rogaine, a pocket comb, and a flashy tie (fish, birds, pineapples, coconuts, palm trees) in a handsome basket for $25.  #HowYaDoinDad

 

PARKING PATROL wants photos of vehicles parked in places where they don’t belong – restricted areas such as crosshatch, handicapped spots without proper placards or plates, sidewalks, etc.  Let’s expose the jerks!  #NoParkingHere

 

SUPER EVENT PLANNERS:  We make wedding, birthday, funeral festive occasion. We have gud food, beautiful dancing girls and many special tings to make amazing party and gud price for entertainments with bargain photo, flower and muzik.  #WeLuvParty

 

FULL BLOWN SURVIVALIST will help you prepare for the big one.  I supply everything you need in order to live through any disaster. Huge selection of food that will last for years and techniques.  Visit my warehouse.  #TomorrowIsTooLate

 

SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS:  Do you try to micro-manage everything?  Have you become an intolerant and judgmental bully about what’s

wrong with society?  You can only change yourself. Learn how to refocus at Branahougan self-realization center.  #YesYesYes

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

  1. Geedee June 14, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Too bad the gift box doesn’t contain a discount for the self-realization center, the event planner or the survivalist.

    Great stuff, as always.

  2. Irene DeBlasio June 15, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Geedee,

    Great suggestions! We’ll alert the Branahougan Family — they might consider

    doing a combination in time for next year’s Father’s Day.

    Many thanks for being a loyal reader. We appreciate you.

  3. Dennis Paine June 15, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Dad’s gift box?
    Please see twitter for the item you left out. 😉

  4. Irene DeBlasio June 15, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Yes, I agree — Niagara is beautiful — especially seeing the falls from the Canadian side.

    Thanks for the suggestion.

