Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL: Give Dad a gift box filled with some of his favorites: Slinky. Rubik’s Cube, antacids, beefy jerky, Rogaine, a pocket comb, and a flashy tie (fish, birds, pineapples, coconuts, palm trees) in a handsome basket for $25. #HowYaDoinDad

PARKING PATROL wants photos of vehicles parked in places where they don’t belong – restricted areas such as crosshatch, handicapped spots without proper placards or plates, sidewalks, etc. Let’s expose the jerks! #NoParkingHere

SUPER EVENT PLANNERS: We make wedding, birthday, funeral festive occasion. We have gud food, beautiful dancing girls and many special tings to make amazing party and gud price for entertainments with bargain photo, flower and muzik. #WeLuvParty

FULL BLOWN SURVIVALIST will help you prepare for the big one. I supply everything you need in order to live through any disaster. Huge selection of food that will last for years and techniques. Visit my warehouse. #TomorrowIsTooLate

SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS: Do you try to micro-manage everything? Have you become an intolerant and judgmental bully about what’s

wrong with society? You can only change yourself. Learn how to refocus at Branahougan self-realization center. #YesYesYes

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.