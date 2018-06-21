Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

HELP ME PROPOSE TO MY GIRLFRIEND. Flash mob of talented singers, dancers and musicians wanted for event at Heisler Park gazebo, Laguna Beach, Friday, rehearsal at 6 p.m. I will propose at 7. #DaisyDaisyGiveMeYourAnswerTrue

MOCK JURY PARTICIPANTS needed by prominent attorney. $100 for a few hours work; location TBA. Good listeners needed; must be over 21 years of age, live in neighborhood, no tourists or homeless, please. #ReasonableDoubt

NEW GAS MOTOR SCOOTER FOR SALE – Must sell immediately. Just broke one of my legs on it. Runs really well but I’m never going to use it again. $300 OBO – please, I never want to see this thing again. #NoTicketToRide

MAN ABOUT TOWN seeking a pretty lady to go dancing with. You are youngish, beautiful, good dresser and know lots of dance steps. I am short, balding, hearing-impaired with great sense of humor, late-model Lexus/financially stable. #LetsCutARug

COLLEGE DROPOUT looking for meaningful work with live-in situation. I can tutor kids in nearly any subject, including new math. I speak five languages, play piano and guitar, cook and bake. Handyman/run errands – intelligent and good-natured #HowCanYouLiveWithoutMe

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods