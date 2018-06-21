Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 21 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 1

Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

By Irene DeBasio

HELP ME PROPOSE TO MY GIRLFRIEND.  Flash mob of talented singers, dancers and musicians wanted for event at Heisler Park gazebo, Laguna Beach, Friday, rehearsal at 6 p.m.  I will propose at 7. #DaisyDaisyGiveMeYourAnswerTrue

 

MOCK JURY PARTICIPANTS needed by prominent attorney.  $100 for a few hours work; location TBA.  Good listeners needed; must be over 21 years of age, live in neighborhood, no tourists or homeless, please.  #ReasonableDoubt

 

NEW GAS MOTOR SCOOTER FOR SALE – Must sell immediately. Just broke one of my legs on it.  Runs really well but I’m never going to use it again.  $300 OBO – please, I never want to see this thing again.  #NoTicketToRide

 

MAN ABOUT TOWN seeking a pretty lady to go dancing with. You are youngish, beautiful, good dresser and know lots of dance steps. I am short, balding, hearing-impaired with great sense of humor, late-model Lexus/financially stable.  #LetsCutARug

 

COLLEGE DROPOUT looking for meaningful work with live-in situation.  I can tutor kids in nearly any subject, including new math.  I speak five languages, play piano and guitar, cook and bake.  Handyman/run errands – intelligent and good-natured  #HowCanYouLiveWithoutMe

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods

 

 

 

 

About the Author
  1. Dennis Paine June 21, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Hey! You’re early this week. 😉

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.