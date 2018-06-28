Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 28 Jun 2018
By :
Comments: 2

Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

BURNOUT –Feel under-appreciated by colleagues, family and friends? Feel like you’re coasting through life, unsatisfied? Do you lack energy, enthusiasm? The Branahougan mentoring and self-realization center can help.  #BurnoutsRUs

OLD-TIMERS looking for suspenders, braces, hoop skirts, spats, saddle shoes, poodle skirts, stylish hats with veils, etc.? Not a thrift shop, but an amazing collection of clothing from eras long past.  Come have a look-see.  #GreatGrandma’sCloset

VEGAN KITCHEN sponsors contest.  Win an all-expense paid vacation to Venezuela – send us your best recipe using only vegan ingredients. We are putting together recipes for an award-winning Vegan brand.  #NoEggsHere

PLASTIC ARMY is looking for volunteers to patrol beaches, oceans, roads, mountains, deserts, lakes, residential neighborhoods for plastic discards. Deposit them into our special bins.  #PlasticBanneds

ANGER MANAGEMENT group therapy session will begin in public parks soon.  We’ve patterned this on Speaker’s Corner in London. Show up and speak your mind. Please – no gender, politics, religion, racism opinions allowed.  #ShutUp

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

About the Author
  1. Geedee June 28, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    #ShutUp is my favorote for the week!

  2. Dennis Paine June 28, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Show up and speak your mind. Please – no gender, politics, religion, racism opinions allowed. #ShutUp
    __________

    Can I offer up a restaurant review of the Red Hen? Here’s what we were served:
    https://me.me/i/the-red-hen-farm-to-table-fine-dining-hillary-chicken-22957704

    😀

