Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

BURNOUT –Feel under-appreciated by colleagues, family and friends? Feel like you’re coasting through life, unsatisfied? Do you lack energy, enthusiasm? The Branahougan mentoring and self-realization center can help. #BurnoutsRUs

OLD-TIMERS looking for suspenders, braces, hoop skirts, spats, saddle shoes, poodle skirts, stylish hats with veils, etc.? Not a thrift shop, but an amazing collection of clothing from eras long past. Come have a look-see. #GreatGrandma’sCloset

VEGAN KITCHEN sponsors contest. Win an all-expense paid vacation to Venezuela – send us your best recipe using only vegan ingredients. We are putting together recipes for an award-winning Vegan brand. #NoEggsHere

PLASTIC ARMY is looking for volunteers to patrol beaches, oceans, roads, mountains, deserts, lakes, residential neighborhoods for plastic discards. Deposit them into our special bins. #PlasticBanneds

ANGER MANAGEMENT group therapy session will begin in public parks soon. We’ve patterned this on Speaker’s Corner in London. Show up and speak your mind. Please – no gender, politics, religion, racism opinions allowed. #ShutUp

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.