Just for Laughs
Read the Personals
BEDROOM FOR RENT in our spacious apartment. A bargain at $450 per month. We do NOT have a microwave, WiFi, television, radio. Please – no drugs, smoking, drinking, parking. Landlord does not allow pets of any type. Share kitchen and bathroom. #WelcomeHome
CHEVY NOVA for sale. Has not been driven in 27 years, needs complete overhaul. Not sure what color or year it is. Free to the first person who can get it towed away at no charge to me. Enjoy the ride. #SleepingCar
EDITER WATNED – No expertnis neded – you shud hav nowlige of keebord so yu can tipe fas. Gud salerie. Start rite awa. #CorrectAll
SÉANCE AT JACKSON SQUARE, New Orleans. Getting group together for four days during Halloween. All inclusive price for airfare, hotel,
most meals, bus service, café au lait and beignets at Café du Monde, Mississippi river boat, Sazerac cocktails/dining. #BigEasySpooks
CIVILITY TRAINING – Stop ranting and learn how to control your temper. You’ve probably had anti-bias training but have trouble controlling your emotions. There is a healthy, productive way to deal with people you hate; we show you the way. Bring your own masking tape. #Shhh
Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.
2 Comments
Wow I haven’t seen a Chevy Nova in some time. Wish I had somewhere to put it!
Geedee,
I agree — Chevy and Ford made great cars in the old days. I still get a chuckle about the Nova because translated from Spanish, No Va means it doesn’t run.
Thanks for the comment.