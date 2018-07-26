Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

LUXURY YACHT – Former hideout of world-famous VIP. Why buy a vacation home when you can sail away anytime you want? Make an offer – comes complete with disguises, fashionable wardrobe, amazing hats. Just bring your toothbrush. #BigBertha

CUSTOM GROOMING for men. Top men’s barber will come to you and style your hair at your own home or office. Excellent references from well-known personalities. Exceptional cuts – no combing or brushing needed. #MentionKim

SLIGHTLY USED MASSAGE TABLE – It has some stains, spots missing, but is still in fairly good condition. Wait until you see it. Best offer – it won’t last long. #RubDown

CREATIVE BAKER – We can design a cake for your special needs. Do you need a drum cake for a little boy or a pretty hat for a girl’s birthday. We do it all. Bring us a photo and we will duplicate it in the form of a delicious cake, $35 #BatterUp

AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER – I take pictures of people, pets and places – mostly blurred but people really seem to like them. Sometimes you need to look at my photos for a while to figure them out, they’re that unique #WhatISThat?

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.