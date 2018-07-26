Quantcast
Just for Laughs

Posted On 26 Jul 2018
By Irene DeBasio

LUXURY YACHT – Former hideout of world-famous VIP.  Why buy a vacation home when you can sail away anytime you want? Make an offer – comes complete with disguises, fashionable wardrobe, amazing hats. Just bring your toothbrush.  #BigBertha

 

CUSTOM GROOMING for men.  Top men’s barber will come to you and style your hair at your own home or office.  Excellent references from well-known personalities.  Exceptional cuts – no combing or brushing needed.  #MentionKim

 

SLIGHTLY USED MASSAGE TABLE – It has some stains, spots missing, but is still in fairly good condition.  Wait until you see it. Best offer – it won’t last long.  #RubDown

 

CREATIVE BAKER – We can design a cake for your special needs.  Do you need a drum cake for a little boy or a pretty hat for a girl’s birthday.  We do it all.  Bring us a photo and we will duplicate it in the form of a delicious cake, $35  #BatterUp

 

AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER – I take pictures of people, pets and places – mostly blurred but people really seem to like them. Sometimes you need to look at my photos for a while to figure them out, they’re that unique #WhatISThat?

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

