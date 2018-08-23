Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 23 Aug 2018
By :
Comments: 2
By Irene DeBasio

MOTOR HOME for sale. Heavy smoker/drinker must sacrifice beautiful older model for sale. No longer able to drive or travel. Needs work which I can’t afford. Interior needs to be replaced and updated. Kitchen and bathroom need repair. Travel the world and take your house along. Make offer. #OnTheRoadAgain

 

PROFESSIONAL POTTER – I’ve been creating pottery and beautiful works of art for nearly a decade. I recently had a show at my Laguna Beach studio where some children became rambunctious and destroyed my entire collection of vases and plates – some have only minor chips. Bargain prices. #CrackedPots

 

METAL DETECTOR – Top of the line Bounty Hunter – she’s a beauty, come and try her out. Bargain price $1,300 must sell. I’d keep her myself but she makesway too much noise when I take her to the beach. People complain to the cops that I’m disturbing the peace. Can you imagine? #GoldDigger

 

DINOSAUR LUNCH and card game. Male-only-guys-meet-up. We are a group of retired men who like to meet for lunch every Wednesday and play a few handsof cards – we pass away the afternoon and alternate houses. If you’re interested in joining us, meet at Polly’s for lunch Wednesday at noon. #AceHigh

 

NEW INVESTMENT GROUP forming. If you have some extra cash sitting around, we need you. We’re a small group who are trying to come up with some newideas for sound investments. We have started a pet-sitting compound at the beach

  1. Dennis Paine August 23, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    CrackedPots . . . is that the new “Get off my lawn”?

  2. Melissa Stone August 23, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    As tempting as it is, I’ll have to pass on the motor home. Lots of folks in the area this week that would love it #burningman

