Just for Laughs
MOTOR HOME for sale. Heavy smoker/drinker must sacrifice beautiful older model for sale. No longer able to drive or travel. Needs work which I can’t afford. Interior needs to be replaced and updated. Kitchen and bathroom need repair. Travel the world and take your house along. Make offer. #OnTheRoadAgain
PROFESSIONAL POTTER – I’ve been creating pottery and beautiful works of art for nearly a decade. I recently had a show at my Laguna Beach studio where some children became rambunctious and destroyed my entire collection of vases and plates – some have only minor chips. Bargain prices. #CrackedPots
METAL DETECTOR – Top of the line Bounty Hunter – she’s a beauty, come and try her out. Bargain price $1,300 must sell. I’d keep her myself but she makesway too much noise when I take her to the beach. People complain to the cops that I’m disturbing the peace. Can you imagine? #GoldDigger
DINOSAUR LUNCH and card game. Male-only-guys-meet-up. We are a group of retired men who like to meet for lunch every Wednesday and play a few handsof cards – we pass away the afternoon and alternate houses. If you’re interested in joining us, meet at Polly’s for lunch Wednesday at noon. #AceHigh
NEW INVESTMENT GROUP forming. If you have some extra cash sitting around, we need you. We’re a small group who are trying to come up with some newideas for sound investments. We have started a pet-sitting compound at the beach
2 Comments
CrackedPots . . . is that the new “Get off my lawn”?
As tempting as it is, I’ll have to pass on the motor home. Lots of folks in the area this week that would love it #burningman