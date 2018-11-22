Just for Laughs

Share this:

Read the Personals

NICE GUY – NEW IN TOWN—Looking for friendship. My name is Steve, early 30s, single—new to the nabes. You can be male/female—let’s go and grab a coffee or a beer (my treat). No need to tell me your history, just show me around a few good places. #Ready2Explore

MELVIN THE CAT—Free to anyone who can provide a comfy new home for this dear cat. Melvin sleeps a lot in the day and night. He does not need much to make him happy—he mostly sleeps. His claws have already ruined all my furniture—moving to a new place/no pets. #FreeCat

AMAZING INVESTMENT OP—I am trying to raise $2B to open an underground resort—space is available close to marina and we will begin the digging process soon. Get in on ground floor (or sub-basement) of this exciting new concept in vacation/entertainment complex. #GoingDown

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE—Branahougan’s gift shop is open for business. The tribe invites you to our hilltop hacienda where you will find oodles offab gift ideas. Handmade homey items: potholders, tablewear, sweaters, purses, big wooly socks and plants galore. Cheap prices. #LookSee

EVENT PLANNER—Hallo, is me—Tiffany Bylczinski. I can make for you wonderful holingday parties. We have dancing girls in beautiful dressserving special dishes from homeland. We plan all and bring to you for good price, starting at $200. Special desserts. #MakingParty4U

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist, lives in Laguna Woods.