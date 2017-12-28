Just for Laughts

Quantcast
By Irene DeBasio

NEW YEAR’S EVE BUS – For $25 per person let our buses drive you door-to-door to five dive bars where there’s no cover, no minimum, cheap drinks, live music, chips and salsa, dancing.  #GiveMeABrake.

 

PERSONAL TRAINER – I can help you to make achievable New Year Resolutions and actually keep them. Sometimes, we set our sights too high and sabotage our own progress.  I show you the pitfalls/potentials.  #LivingExpert

 

SINGLES CLUB – A discreet singles-only club forming – non-discriminatory policy. Who loves you (aside from your Mom)? We help you to find the right person for you. $100 guarantees success.  #WeHaveAPlan

 

OLD GEEZERS – Presenting once-a-week meet-up.  Come to our special “Dinosaur Lunch” – $15 every Wednesday at noon. You must be a guy who loves old cars, card games, over 70 — own a metal detector.  #GeezersWhoDig

 

LEONARDO – Do you hear me?  Looking for partners to charter a yacht – St. Bart’s on New Year’s Eve and the following week. Must be a party person, love sunshine, experienced deck mate, able to eat and drink well with others.  #PAR-DY

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

