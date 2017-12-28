Just for Laughts

Read the Personals

NEW YEAR’S EVE BUS – For $25 per person let our buses drive you door-to-door to five dive bars where there’s no cover, no minimum, cheap drinks, live music, chips and salsa, dancing. #GiveMeABrake.

PERSONAL TRAINER – I can help you to make achievable New Year Resolutions and actually keep them. Sometimes, we set our sights too high and sabotage our own progress. I show you the pitfalls/potentials. #LivingExpert

SINGLES CLUB – A discreet singles-only club forming – non-discriminatory policy. Who loves you (aside from your Mom)? We help you to find the right person for you. $100 guarantees success. #WeHaveAPlan

OLD GEEZERS – Presenting once-a-week meet-up. Come to our special “Dinosaur Lunch” – $15 every Wednesday at noon. You must be a guy who loves old cars, card games, over 70 — own a metal detector. #GeezersWhoDig

LEONARDO – Do you hear me? Looking for partners to charter a yacht – St. Bart’s on New Year’s Eve and the following week. Must be a party person, love sunshine, experienced deck mate, able to eat and drink well with others. #PAR-DY

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.