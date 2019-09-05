Kaira Rouda to Sign New Book

Share this:

Laguna author, Kaira Rouda, will discuss and sign her new book, “The Favorite Daughter,” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway.

Jane Harris has barely left her oceanfront home in a gated community since her oldest daughter died in a tragic accident one year ago. As a memorial service and her younger daughter’s high school graduation approach, Jane tries to reclaim her life. Her family seems to have changed, and she begins to wonder if someone knows more about her daughter’s death, and about her last day, than they’ve revealed.

Rouda is a former magazine editor and society columnist, and she won the Stevie Award for Women in Business for creating the first female-focused residential real estate brand, Real Living, and growing the brand to more than 22 states before its sale to Berkshire Hathaway. Her first book, “Real You Incorporated: 8 Essentials for Women Entrepreneurs,” led to a national speaking tour. She is now a full-time writer. Her most recent works are “Best Day Ever” and “The Favorite Daughter.” Rouda has received numerous awards for her community service, including the national Kiwanis Service to Mankind Award. She lives in Laguna Beach with her husband, Congressman Harley Rouda, and her four children.

Books are available for purchase before or the day of the event at Laguna Beach Books.

Local Poet Discusses New Work

Poet Patty Seyburn will sign and discuss her new book, “Threshold Delivery,” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Laguna Beach Books. Seyburn’s poems range from short personal meditations and anecdotal narratives, to associative flights of imagination. Seyburn holds a doctorate degree in poetry and literature from the University of Houston and she is a professor at California State University, Long Beach.

Laguna Author Offers Parenting Advice

Laguna Beach-based entrepreneur Dr. Rick Capaldi recently released his new book, “21st Century Parenting,” which synthesizes his 40 years as a family therapist with his quarter century of experience at Outreach Concern, a school-based nonprofit that provides counseling and support services to families in 990 schools throughout Southern California.

The book teaches parents how to steer their children toward emotional stability and success using the new three R’s―Reading, Regulating, and Redirecting―reading their child’s environment, regulating their child’s emotional temperature, and redirecting their child’s behavior.

The book is available in paperback or audiobook from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.