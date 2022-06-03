Kathleen Dunphy spotlighted in plein air show

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will present a special “Artist in Residence” solo exhibition by signature artist Kathleen Dunphy from through July 4.

“Outside Insights” will include four to five larger studio paintings and the sketchbook drawings, journal notes, and photographs that inspired them.

A Plein Talk event with Dunphy is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the LPAPA Gallery, 414 N. Coast Hwy. between Jasmine and Myrtle. Tickets are $20 for LPAPA members and $30 for nonmembers.

The LPAPA Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The gallery is also available by appointment Tuesdays and Wednesdays and before or after hours. Extended hours, 6 to 9 p.m. are offered for Art Walk the First Thursday of each month.

For more details, please visit lpapa.org or call 949-376-3635.