Katrina Foley endorsed by all Laguna Beach city councilmembers

Orange County Sup. Katrina Foley has earned the endorsements of all five Laguna Beach city councilmembers for her bid to be reelected to the Board of Supervisors, Foley’s campaign announced Tuesday.

Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Councilmember Toni Iseman, Councilmember Peter Blake, and Councilmember George Weiss all penned statements endorsing Foley for the Fifth Supervisorial District, which now runs along the coast from Newport Beach to San Clemente and inland to Ranch Santa Margarita.

“So many politicians talk about different issues, but Katrina delivers results. I’m impressed by her track record in just one year on the Board, and I look forward to working with her to tackle homelessness, protect our environment, and address the threat of wildfires,” Kempf said in a press release.

Although county supervisor is a non-partisan office, Foley has earned the endorsement of the Democratic Party of Orange County and the Laguna Beach Democratic Club. She’s running in a newly-drawn district that includes many Republican strongholds in South County. Her challengers include Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), former Dana Point mayor and councilmember Diane Harkey, and Newport Beach councilmember Kevin Muldoon.

If elected, Foley would replace Sup. Lisa Bartlett who is terming out of office and running as a Republican for the 49th Congressional District.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the June 7 primary will move on to the November general election

Blake’s endorsement comes as somewhat of a surprise because of his conservative stances on property rights, small government, and policing individuals who abuse drugs in public.

“I support Katrina because of her strong record on public safety. She successfully took on the sober living home industry and won. She’s worked with an iron first to solve the homelessness crisis. Katrina is smart, pragmatic, and supports our police and fire. She has my full support for Supervisor,” Blake said in a press release.

Foley said she felt honored to earn the support of all Laguna Beach city councilmembers.

“As a former Mayor and councilmember, I know the unique challenges city officials face when asking the County for support. Cities like Laguna Beach have long been ignored by the Board of Supervisors. During a time of division and uncertainty, I’m humbled to see a full council unite around my candidacy,” Foley said in a press release.