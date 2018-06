Library Banishes Silence for Ice Cream Soiree

Treat yourself to ice cream and the comic lyrics of the Ben Band at a free program of the Laguna Beach Library Monday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m., 363 Glenneyre St.

The family-friendly musical act features original songs about every day subjects that the singer-songwriter brings to life as characters.

Among the subjects, an alarm clock, a fridge and Ben’s guitar.