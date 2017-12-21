Kids Restock Food Pantry

The student-run club Crushing Hunger collected 500 pounds of food for the Laguna Food Pantry this past Saturday by asking Ralph’s shoppers to consider adding an extra item to their cart as a donation.

The students from Laguna Beach High School and their corresponding siblings at Thurston Middle School established the club in September. The kids developed an Amazon Wish List for the six items the Laguna Food Pantry needs most. This allowed them to receive donations from all over the country. Quaker, Dole and Barilla have signed on as sponsors, and donations have come as far as South Carolina; 1,500 pounds of food have been collected to date, said a statement from Cynthia Jenkins, mother of the club’s president, Jackson.

“They did great, collecting close to 500 pounds and a very full carload,” she said.