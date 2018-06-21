Kim Harley passed away peacefully on June 2, 2018, in his Laguna Beach home.

A 42-year long resident of Laguna Beach, Kim was known for his love of the outdoors, but even more so for his love of fishing. Being out on the water was his favorite place to be, however, it did not stop there.

Kim’s passions included cooking, and sharing his catch with his neighbors and many friends.

Kim’s salty sense of humor never hid the love he had for his community. Playing in John Ditto’s pool tournament, deer hunting in Virginia, dove hunting in Yuma, and the annual Labor Day Pig party on Catalina Street are among the many memories that Kim often shared with those he loved.

Kim leaves behind his “LOML” of 20 years, Diana Long, and his two sisters, Jill Watkins of Laguna Beach and Jan Vierra of Costa Mesa. Kim loved his community very much, and as a neighbor said, “Mountain Road will never be the same again.”