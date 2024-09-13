KXFM Radio revamps format to spotlight local programming

Starting Monday, Sept. 16, KXFM Radio will unveil an all-new programming schedule that includes 30 new shows – 27 of which will be condensed into a weekday format from noon to 4 p.m., known as the “Neighborhood Block Party.”

“These community talk shows cover the gamut of subjects germane to our fascinating and eclectic community,” KXFM Chairman and Executive Director Billy Fried, who took over the KXFM reins in May and also writes an opinion column for the Indy. “Radio can no longer compete on music alone, as it’s been usurped by the streaming services. However, live terrestrial radio is uniquely positioned to provide in-depth, up-to-the-minute coverage of a community that no other media is capable of. We have recruited an illustrious array of talented, fascinating residents to share their gifts and vast expertise with the community they love. The best part is you can listen on the radio or live stream from anywhere but also listen at your convenience when the shows are repurposed as podcasts. I can’t imagine anyone who lives or visits here not wanting to tune in to see what makes this magical town tick. We are a content-rich community and a podcast-generating factory to boot.”

It’s an eclectic lineup indeed, with shows by and about actors, architects, artists, community affairs, emergency preparedness, environmentalists, festivals, filmmakers, financial advisors, healers, musicians, mountain bikers, opinion leaders, politicians, restaurants, real estate, retailers, seniors, spirituality, surfers, weather, writers and world affairs.

“The sum of the parts mixes into one big soup known as Brand Laguna,” said new general manager Jonathan Tufano, who has long hosted a Thursday night show called “Deep Cuts,” exclusively on vinyl from his vast record collection.

Some of the hosts include legendary IMAX filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, former professional surfers Ryah Arthur and Hans Hagen, professional mountain biker Richie Schley, renowned artist Jorg Dubin, adventure sports announcer Pat Parnell, former Laguna Mayor Paul Freeman and longtime Laguna musicians Beth and Steve Wood.

But that’s not all. The station plays a crucial role in an emergency.

“One of the fundamental and critical services the station provides is as an emergency beacon in the event of an electrical grid collapse, Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King said. “Laguna is prone to emergency evacuations, and the city supports the station with a backup generator to continue broadcasting when the internet and phone service are interrupted. We recommend everyone keep a battery or hand-crank radio at the ready and tuned into 104.7 in the event of an emergency.”

“As an FCC-licensed, nonprofit community radio station, our secret sauce has over 80 talented, passionate hosts who are willing to donate their time because they love radio and Laguna. That’s a unique asset that cannot be underestimated, Fried said. “I’m overjoyed that they are gifting the community with their talents, and I believe the station will go a long way in instilling pride and unifying our community when we communicate what a special place this is.”

In addition to its new offerings, the station will retain virtually all the existing musical hosts, many of whom have been with the station since its inception in 2012. The afternoon and evening music lineup includes eclectic genres like jazz, Americana, blues, alt-rock, funk, soul, new wave, world and a new block of electronic music late at night.

“The station could not have existed all these years without these exceptional hosts, many of whom worked in big market radio during their careers but are now delighted to work in local community radio, where they get to play what they want,” Tufano said.

The station has also brought back the talents of musician and raconteur Jason Feddy to host a morning show every weekday called “The Feddy Factor” from 9 to 11 a.m.

Feddy has taken on an expanded role at the station as director of programming and production.

“He’s a singular talent – funny, informative, irreverent, immensely creative, and he will help guide the programming and production of the station’s sonic branding, from station IDs and promos to helping craft sponsor and underwriter packages,” Fried said.

Lex Simonton, who joins KXFM as director of operations and community relations, is the newest addition to the team.

The foursome has big plans for expanding the brand’s footprint beyond radio. They intend to get into the music production business, with live community shows at the station, a robust YouTube channel, a vibrant website serving as a portal to everything Laguna, and resuming concerts at Laguna’s Irvine Bowl, as they have done in the past.

“We are deeply committed to being a core asset to Laguna. After all, as a nonprofit, we rely almost entirely on our community’s financial support. We believe this new lineup will resonate so deeply with residents that they will be encouraged to fund it,” Fried said. “As our new logo and tagline say, with a wink to our psychedelic heritage, ‘Tune in. Tune on, to Laguna’s Community Radio.’”

The station will be hosting its semi-annual “KX Takeover” fundraiser in October when members of the community guest host a competition to raise money for the station.

For the complete program lineup, information on how you can donate, and ongoing updates to the station, go to kxfmradio.org and sign onto the mailing list.