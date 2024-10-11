Laguna Art-A-Fair reports successful season, opens 2025 Call-to-Artists

Laguna Art-A-Fair recently reported a gleaming report card after its 2024 summer season. The fine art festival said it experienced a 20% increase in sales over 2023 and welcomed 258 new artist applications from eight different countries and 16 states.

A higher percentage of new artists achieved significant financial success in their first year, highlighting the festival’s role in promoting emerging talent. Visitors also enjoyed the addition of the new onsite restaurant that enhanced the overall festival experience with its delightful cuisine.

“Our 2024 season was truly exceptional,” said Kim Brandon, marketing vice president of Laguna Art-A-Fair. “Not only did we see substantial growth in sales and artist participation, but we also fostered a supportive community where artists uplift each other. It’s inspiring to witness new artists thriving in their first year. We’re more than just an art festival; we’re a family.”

Laguna Art-A-Fair has opened its applications for the 2025 season. The show invites artists from all over the world to submit their work and plans to “develop a support program specifically designed for out-of-state and international artists to make participation more seamless and rewarding.”

“Last year saw a record number of artists vying for a booth, and we expect an even better turnout this year due to the success Laguna Art-A-Fair enjoyed this past summer,” said Robert Ross, president of the board of directors of Laguna Art-A-Fair.