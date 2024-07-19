Laguna Art Museum awarded FOA Foundation grant for 2024 Art + Nature Family Festival

Laguna Art Museum has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the prestigious Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation. The grant will support the museum’s twelfth annual Art + Nature Family Festival, a full-day event brimming with hands-on activities and educational stations designed for all ages.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary gift from the Festival of Arts Foundation, which will significantly enhance our twelfth annual Art + Nature Family Festival,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “This crucial funding allows us to offer families an exceptional opportunity to delve into the profound connection between art and nature.”

The FOA Foundation has consistently supported the museum’s educational initiatives, including providing bus transportation for school field trips, covering teaching artist fees, supplying art materials for school visits and sponsoring programs like Art + Nature and LAM’s Imagination Celebration. Both Laguna Art Museum and The FOA Foundation are dedicated to arts education, sharing a legacy of over 100 years of enriching the artistic community of Laguna Beach.

Kicking off this year’s twelfth annual Art + Nature, a pre-celebration family festival will be held the weekend of Nov. 3.

During the weekend of Nov. 9, art and nature enthusiasts of all ages are invited to Laguna Art Museum’s eagerly awaited Art + Nature Family Festival, held at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum. This dynamic event will feature an engaging docent-guided tour to the Main Beach Cobblestones, where attendees can experience this year’s exceptional outdoor exhibition before returning to the museum. The festival also includes free access to LAM’s outstanding exhibitions, hands-on art activities, science and nature-based programs, docent-led tours and educational sessions that celebrate the artistic and natural beauty of Laguna Beach while emphasizing the intersection of art and the environment.