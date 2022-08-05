Laguna Art Museum to host California impressionism lecture

Laguna Art Museum curatorial fellow Jean Stern will offer an introductory lecture on California Impressionist Style at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Stern will highlight the principal painters in California between 1890 and 1930. He will present a brief and concise narrative of this period of American Impressionism.

Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, Museum members get in for $7 and non-members for $14.

For more information can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events/introduction-to-california-impressionism.