Laguna Art Museum to host circus day event

Laguna Art Museum will host a circus-themed day with art-making and a special performance from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The family-friendly activities are inspired by the museum’s exhibition Wayne Thiebuaud: Clowns, as well as a performance of Bob Baker’s The Circus and an interactive session with the world-renowned troupe.

Tickets for Circus Day are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members, and can be purchased online at lagunaartmuseum.org.