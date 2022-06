Laguna Art Museum to host panel on public art

An esteemed panel will discuss Laguna’s public art at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Laguna Art Museum. The town is home to over 100 pieces of public art, from murals to sculptures. This panel will be moderated by local writer and podcaster, Marrie Stone, with artists Gerard Basil Stripling and Casey Parlett, Laguna Beach Arts Commission chair Adam Schwerner, and Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. Advance tickets are recommended and cost $7 for museum members and $14 for non-members. For more details visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events.