Laguna Art Museum’s 12th Annual Art + Nature unveils new exhibitions and events

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is gearing up for the return of its 12th Annual Art + Nature, a vibrant celebration that explores the relationship between art and the natural world. Starting the week of November 1, this dynamic event brings together thousands of attendees and continues to be one of LAM’s marquee events. Art + Nature cultivates a deeper connection between art, community and the environment, encouraging reflection on the world around us.

“The 12th annual Art + Nature exemplifies the ongoing dialogue between art and the natural environment, reinforcing our museum’s commitment to preserving California’s creative experience,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “It’s an invitation to imagine how art can inspire environmental awareness and positive change.”

This year’s Art + Nature will feature a full schedule of exhibitions and community events, including:

Ocean Ions by Christian Sampson:

This year’s Art + Nature featured artist, Christian Sampson, presents Ocean Ions, a captivating installation exploring the intersections of light, color theory and spirituality. Installed in Laguna Beach’s Heisler Park and Main Beach, Sampson’s work reflects how ions, charged particles in the environment, influence both nature and human perception.

Jay DeFeo: Trees: September 21, 2024-January 12, 2025

Jay DeFeo: Trees presents rarely seen drawings from the artist’s Tree series (1953-54) and her later photographs of trees from the 1970s. These works, which span decades, showcase DeFeo’s artistic evolution and love for nature. Jay DeFeo: Trees is organized by Laguna Art Museum and guest curated by Rochelle Steiner. Major support for the exhibition was provided by Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg, and The Segerstrom Foundation. Generous support was provided by The Jay DeFeo Foundation. Additional support was provided by Barbara and Tad Danz. Major support for the publication was provided by Nancy Dustin Wall Moure. Generous support was provided by The Jay DeFeo Foundation.

Fred Tomaselli: Second Nature:

This exhibition highlights the celebrated work of Fred Tomaselli, a Southern California native known for his intricate fusion of art, nature and contemporary culture. Tomaselli’s work is on display from October 6, 2024 to February 2, 2025. Fred Tomaselli: Second Nature is organized by Laguna Art Museum and guest curated by Rochelle Steiner. Major support for the exhibition provided by Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg; generous support provided by The Offield Family Foundation. Generous support for the publication provided by James Cohan, New York.

Event Highlights:

Saturday, November 2, Art + Nature will kick off with Art + Nature: Upcycled Couture, an elevated fashion show that brings together the creative talents of students and faculty with the impactful missions of LAM’s community partners. The runway will feature one-of-a-kind sustainable and upcycled designs, which artfully interpret and illustrate the partner organizations’ missions, blending sustainability with high fashion. This exciting showcase highlights the powerful synergy between art, nature and our community.

Saturday, November 9, the day will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Art + Nature: Portrait of Place. This community art project is led by Laguna-local artist and scientist Oriana Poindexter, who blends art and science to showcase the ocean’s beauty. In celebration of LAM’s Art + Nature initiative, the collaborative artwork will embody a “portrait of place” by using historic photo techniques to create a portrait of the marine ecosystem of Laguna Beach. Participants will study ocean specimens with Oriana and collaboratively create detailed artworks that celebrate underwater life. This project provides a special chance to contribute to a collective view of the ocean and deepen connections with it.

Also on November 9, Christian Sampson will debut Ocean Ions with a captivating performance on Main Beach at 4:00 p.m., blending movement and sculpture. Sampson’s vision includes vibrant circular forms, animated by sunlight and the graceful movements of dancers from the Volta Collective Volta Collective, choreographed by Mamie Green in collaboration with Christian, draped in costumes painted by Ariel Dill. This immersive collaboration will bring art, nature and performance together in a visually stunning and dynamic display.

On Sunday, November 10, Laguna Art Museum invites guests for Art + Nature: Free Museum Day! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. admission is completely free, giving guests the chance to explore the Art + Nature interior exhibitions. A variety of engaging art activities designed for all ages, refreshments, giveaways and guided tours led by LAM’s team of docents will also be available.