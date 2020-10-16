Laguna Beach 2021 Patriots Day Parade Canceled

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee has canceled the 55th Parade scheduled for March 2021.

“The decision was made due to the coronavirus making it impossible for crowds to gather, as well as school bands not meeting for practice and performance. What is a parade without music?” committee treasurer Sandi Werthe said in a statement.

The parade will be rescheduled for March 5, 2022. For more details contact Werthe at 949-494-6016 or [email protected]

Share this: