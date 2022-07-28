Laguna Beach advances alternative development ballot initiative

By Clara Beard, Special to the Independent

The Laguna Beach City Council continues to move closer to finalizing its own ballot initiative set to improve guidelines on large-scale development projects.

The initiative comes after the Laguna Residents First PAC (LRF) campaign to target potential overdevelopment. Laguna Residents First hope to pass a measure that would require Laguna Beach voters’ approval on significant development projects within 750 feet of Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road.

The city-driven initiative could present an alternative to LRF, which has been officially opposed by a majority of the City Council.

“If the [Laguna Residents First] initiative doesn’t pass, we’ve made some enhancements, some further restrictions in our code that I think are… good restrictions to make,” Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen said. “What we have here, I think, is something that’s good for the community and good for our planning process.”

The City Council voted 3-2 to move the initiative to the Planning Commission to prepare commercial design guidelines. The City Council is then allowed under state law to vote the initiative into city law, rather than putting it on the ballot.

Director of Community Development Marc Wiener presented changes to the City’s initiative in its special meeting Tuesday. As in past meetings, the idea surrounding the amendment to the municipal code remained the same—to restrict the height, mass, and bulk of buildings to preserve Laguna Beach’s small-scale village feel.

“Overall, it’s essentially the same as what brought to you before,” Wiener said.

The ordinance includes new standards that address large-scale development, sites of 15,000 square feet or larger. The initiative would also stop lot mergers from surpassing 15,000 feet within 500 feet of the Downtown Specific Plan area, public facilities and public parking structures are exempt from these lot merger standards.

The amended code could would also restrict individual building street frontage to 125 feet for projects outside the boundary.

Councilmembers directed city staffer staff to work on amending the Downtown Specific Plan to require all downtown eating and drinking establishments to obtain conditional use permits. Currently, the City mandates these permits for restaurants that serve alcohol and meet other certain requirements.

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission unanimously approved the city-driven initiative in June.

Staff will continue to prepare an ordinance that would subject new businesses to the Parking Master Plan for City Council review, and modify the Downtown Specific Plan to require conditional use permits for all downtown restaurants.

Laguna Residents First founder emeritus and councilmember George Weiss and Councilmember Toni Iseman opposed the measure.

“The LRF ballot initiative is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to give residents a direct say about whether jumbo commercial projects get built here,” Weiss said. “And people follow the rules. It’s the same democratic voting right that residents in our neighboring cities Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, [and] Dana Point have.”

Mayor Sue Kempf spoke in favor of the proposed initiative, reiterating that Laguna Beach does minimal large-scale development. She felt City Council was at the point where they could move forward.

“We don’t have any trip wires in it, we don’t have any unintended consequences and we’re not going to need any random elections where we won’t have any legal challenges,” she said. “we’re going to create some design guidelines, which I like, and we’ll get Planning Commission input on that.”