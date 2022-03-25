Laguna Beach art gallery extends auction benefiting International Red Cross

Forest & Ocean Gallery will continue to host an art auction for Ukraine through Sunday to support the International Red Cross operations providing humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees.

Gallery owner Ludo Leideritz decided to extend the auction after some art was left unsold last week. He’s also opened an online auction.

About 20 artists have donated hundreds of pieces of their work to support the auction. Their generosity reflects the outpouring of support for Ukraine seen across the world, Leideritz said.

For more information visit forestoceangallery.com.