Laguna Beach artist’s design featured on Slice Pizza boxes

Slice Pizza & Beer has released its fourth artist-designed box, which features a collage created by Laguna Beach interior designer Lauren Howell.

“In keeping with the concept of promoting community, we decided when we opened to have local artists design our boxes,” Slice Pizza & Beer co-owner Suzanne Redfearn wrote in an email.

A 32-year Laguna Beach resident, Howell picked the quote on the inside flap, which was written by Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

She was inspired by the community tables at both Slice and Lumberyard restaurants.

“I tried to capture a feeling when I did the artwork that we’re all in the community and to pull up a chair,” she said.