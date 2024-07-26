Laguna Beach Arts Alliance announces 2024-2025 board of directors

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA), a coalition of arts organizations from throughout the city, announced today those directors serving its next one-year board term. The board members include Michael Ervin, president; Jay Kramer, vice president; Rob Harryman, treasurer; and Victoria Gerard, secretary.

“We’re delighted to have these engaged and talented people representing our association,” said Amy Francis Dechary, LBAA’s immediate past president. “These board members bring with them a strong dedication to the arts and deep involvement in a variety of our city’s arts programs. We welcome their stewardship and contributions.”

“I look forward to joining my fellow board members and our many alliance organizations in our work together to bring the power of art to our community and the public,” said Ervin, who also serves as an arts commissioner for the city of Laguna Beach. “Rob’s experience with No Square Theater, Jay’s involvement with the Laguna Community Concert Band and Victoria’s position with the Laguna Art Museum will continue to be valuable as they bring their unique perspectives and commitment to LBAA.”

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of a partnership of more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The alliance’s mission is to advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among Laguna Beach’s arts organizations, and serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.