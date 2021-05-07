Laguna Beach author Kaira Rouda will discuss latest book on May 7

Laguna Beach Books invites the public on May 7 at 5 p.m. to join a free Zoom virtual event with award-winning author Kaira Rouda as she discusses her latest novel. Rouda will have a conversation with radio host, Marrie Stone as they discuss her latest work. A Laguna Beach resident, Kaira is an author of psychological suspense novels including Best Day Ever and All the Difference.

In her latest work, The Next Wife, Kate Nelson had it all. A flourishing company founded with her husband, John; a happy marriage; and a daughter, Ashlyn. The picture-perfect family. Until John left for another woman. Tish is half his age. Ambitious. She’s cultivated a friendship with Ashlyn. Tish believes she’s won but she’s wrong

But what happens next is something neither Kate nor Tish saw coming. As best-laid plans come undone, there’s no telling what a woman will do in the name of love and revenge.

To register for this event, visit lagunabeachbooks.com.