Laguna Beach blocks timely release of 911 dispatch records

Two top Laguna Beach officials recently decided to stop the years-long practice of distributing redacted emergency dispatch logs to the press on a bi-weekly basis.

On Jan. 6, city spokesperson Cassie Walder wrote in an email that the Laguna Beach Police Department planned to scale back a lightly-redacted daily call log. Instead the agency posts daily logs with few details and a list of arrestees that doesn’t include all releasable information, including the location of arrest, booking time and date, and circumstances surrounding the arrest.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and Police Chief Jeff Calvert made the decision to discontinue the routine practice—which has been in place since at least 2018—based on the number of related hours spent by Laguna Beach city employees.

“Given our limited resources, we don’t believe it is efficient use of staff time to spend 14 hours per week, each week, to review of 200-300 pages of documents and redact the logs by hand so they can be released publicly,” Dupuis said in a prepared statement.

For the last two weeks, the Independent filed public records requests for this information at the start of each workweek but the documents were provided days after the paper’s press time.

City Clerk Ann Marie McKay said two requests from the Independent seeking the same dispatch records each took an hour of staff time. Walder didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on the discrepancy.

The 14 hours of work claimed by city officials seems excessive for the amount of information extrapolated from dispatch records, said Kelly Aviles, executive director and general counsel for the public forum advocacy group Californians Aware.

“Access to law enforcement records helps the press inform the public,” Aviles said. “If they limit it to press releases that they deem important, it doesn’t give the public the full picture of what’s going on in their city.”

Aviles added that the City’s decision lands at a time when the press’ capacity to file public records requests is more limited because of financial considerations facing newsrooms.

Jim Bueermann, a retired chief of the Redlands Police Department and former president of the Arlington, Va.-based Police Foundation, routinely combed through dispatch records as a patrol lieutenant. At most, the daily redactions would take him about 10 minutes before printing the log for public review, he said.

“Today, trust and confidence is the No. 1 issue in policing and how the public responds to some of the very tragic and alarming incidents that happen across this country,” Bueermann said. “Transparency is paramount to enhancing trust and confidence in what the police do. Best practices today are that police share as much information as they can as fast as they can.”

On Dec. 30, Laguna Beach police received to a call for service next-door to Sylvia Allen’s South Laguna home. Officers shouldered their rifles before entering the residence, she said. The next day, Allen visited the Police Department lobby to inquire about the incident and an employee would only tell her it was a domestic dispute.

From reading the Jan. 7 edition of the Independent, Allen learned police dispatch logs reported a woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after cutting her boyfriend with a knife.

After speaking at a city council meeting about her concerns about a lack of transparency surrounding the incident, Calvert contacted Allen to answer her questions, she said

“It’s good to know what’s happening in the community,” Allen said. “You wouldn’t know that if it’s in the service log.”

She added that many older residents rely on local newspapers to report police incidents because they don’t have the technological capability to find reports posted to the city website.

Although the Independent continues to publish its weekly Street Beat column, each incident brief is shorter due to city management’s decision to delay the release of lightly-redacted dispatch logs.

Newport Beach and Irvine police report their daily calls for service through dashboards that include a map highlighting each incident’s location. Neither posts a standalone daily log of arrests like Laguna Beach. Arrest and crime logs are only available by visiting the Newport Beach Police Department’s front desk.

MJ Abraham, a long-time resident and founder of lagunabeachchat.com, urged city officials to immediately reverse their decision on releasing dispatch records to protect public safety.

“The fact is, residents have a right to know what is happening in our neighborhoods and our community at large and we rely on our media resources to keep us regularly informed,” Abraham said in an email. “If the City is not forthcoming in the sharing of information, the information channel breaks down restricting our environmental awareness and personal safety decision making. It’s absurd that our city is taking steps to jeopardize rather than protect its citizens.”

Mayor Sue Kempf declined to comment for this story Wednesday.