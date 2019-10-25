Laguna Beach Books Announces Two October Events

Share this:

Elizabeth Strout, author of “Olive, Again”—sequel to “Olive Kitteridge”—will be at the Women’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, from noon to 2 p.m. to sign her new book and discuss it with Laguna writer Marrie Stone on Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $26 and are available at lagunabeachbooks.com.

Bookstore customers wearing their Halloween costumes into the store (1200 S. Coast Highway) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday, Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, will enjoy chocolate treats, a discount coupon for the Chocolate Soldier, a 20 percent discount on Halloween books, and will be entered into a drawing to win a $20 Laguna Beach Books gift card and a box of chocolates from the Chocolate Soldier.