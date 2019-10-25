Laguna Beach Books Announces Two October Events

Elizabeth Strout, author of “Olive, Again”—sequel to “Olive Kitteridge”—will be at the Women’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, from noon to 2 p.m. to sign her new book and discuss it with Laguna writer Marrie Stone on Thursday, Oct. 31.  Tickets are $26 and are available at lagunabeachbooks.com.

Bookstore customers wearing their Halloween costumes into the store (1200 S. Coast Highway) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday, Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, will enjoy chocolate treats, a discount coupon for the Chocolate Soldier, a 20 percent discount on Halloween books, and will be entered into a drawing to win a $20 Laguna Beach Books gift card and a box of chocolates from the Chocolate Soldier.

