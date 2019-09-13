Laguna Beach Books to Host Author Bruce Holsinger

Share this:

Author Bruce Holsinger will discuss and sign copies of his new book, “The Gifted School,” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway. There is no charge for this event. Holsinger is a fiction writer and scholar of medieval literature who teaches at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.

Set in the fictional town of Crystal, Colorado, “The Gifted School” observes the drama within a community of friends and parents as good intentions and high ambitions collide in a pile-up with long-held secrets and lies. Seen through the lens of four families who’ve been a part of one another’s lives since their kids were born over a decade ago, the story reveals not only the lengths that some adults are willing to go to get ahead, but also the effect on the group’s children, sibling relationships, marriages, and careers. It’s a humorous, keenly observed, timely take on ambitious parents, willful kids, and the pursuit of prestige, no matter the cost.