Laguna Beach Books to Host January Book Club

Laguna Beach Books will host its monthly book club on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the bookstore, 1200 South Coast Highway. The discussion about “Winter’s Tale” by Mark Helprin will be led by a professional moderator. Light snacks and complimentary beverages will be served. The book may be purchased in advance at the store or online at LagunaBeachBooks.com.

“Winter’s Tale” is the story of an the affair between a middle-aged Irish burglar and Beverly Penn, a young girl dying of consumption. Helprin’s novels have been translated into over 20 languages.

Local Writer to Read from New Anthology

Laguna Beach author Geoffrey Graves will join three other writers at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Irvine Spectrum from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to sign copies of their new book. Each author will read from the anthology “DANG, I Wish I Hadn’t Done That,” a collection of 34 stories and poems all penned by senior writers.

The book will be available for sale and is available on Amazon. “DANG” is published by Ageless Authors, a publisher and writers’ group that works exclusively with senior authors around the world.

Admission is free. For further information, contact Larry Upshaw, the book’s editor, at [email protected] or 214-405-5093.