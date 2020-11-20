Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club to host virtual auction

LB Indy Staff
Boys & Girls Club members Liam, Noah and Takudzwa participated in the club’s basketball program in 2019. Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announced Shop2Give, an online virtual auction running from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6.

This holiday auction will feature items from the Montage, Canyon Ranch, Lululemon, Gorjana, and more. This event is the perfect opportunity to shop for Black Friday sales, while giving back to children served by the club, which has had to cancel three of its major fundraising events this year.

Proceeds raised through this auction will directly impact our community’s youth. Costs to keep the Club open during this time have increased significantly but the Club remains committed to their mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For more information about Shop2Give contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949-715-7584 or [email protected] or visit bgclagunabeach.org.

