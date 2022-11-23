Laguna Beach Breakers Football Advance To SSCIF Finals

Team to Face Diamond Bar HS This Saturday

After a sixty-year drought, Laguna Beach Breakers (10-3) finally won a semifinal playoff game last Friday against Norte Vista at home Nov. 18 at Guyer Field. The team travels to Diamond Bar this Saturday to try and bring home their first title since 1946 when they take on Diamond Bar High School (12-1) at the Brahmas Stadium, located just off the 57 Freeway. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Last Friday night at Guyer Field, the Breakers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norte Vista (Riverside) 42-35 in an exciting contest in front of a large crowd.

Breakers set the tempo on their first possession as Jackson Kollock hit Sam Garwal for a 46-yard score on the fourth play of the game. The Braves looked like they were going to even the score by going 76 yards, mainly on runs by Damarion Richardson, before Micah Chavez forced a fumble on a sure TYD run that caused the bounding ball to roll through the endzone for a touchback. The two teams then traded scoring drives for the remainder of the first half, with Laguna holding a slim 27-21 edge at the intermission. The Breakers had an extra point blocked on their third score early in the second quarter.

In the second half, Norte Vista started with a big 33-yard kickoff return and then proceeded to march 59 yards in 11 time-consuming plays to take a 28-27 lead.

Laguna looked like they were going to continue to match the scoring, but the Breakers could not execute plays when they needed to and were finally forced to punt from the mid-field. Freshman Hudson Mills made his first varsity punt, a 37-yard gem to the Norte Vista four-yard line. For the first time in the game, the Breaker defense slammed the running game down, forcing the visitors to punt as the quarter ended. The big players on the defensive stand included Sam Garwall, Myles Freeman, and Jeremy Kanter.

Laguna started the final period from the Norte Vista 45-yard line and, in two plays, retook the lead on a Kollock to Nick Rogers play that was all Rogers for the 30-yard reception run. Laguna then pulled off a two-point conversion with a pass to wide-open Brock Donaldson for the points.

Laguna’s defense completely stopped the Braves on their next series with Myles Freeman on a run for no gain, followed by a short run that Jeremy Kanter and Marcus Heins ended for only 3 yards. The third-down play was a poorly thrown pass that went harmlessly out-of-bounds well above the player’s heads. Laguna then went six plays for another score and a 14-point lead.

Norte Vista was not a quick score offense, and their ensuing 10-play drive left only two minutes left in the contest after their score. A questionable interpretation by the officials gave the visitors two tries at an on-side kick – both bouncing out-of-bounds, and Laguna was easily able to run out the clock off the now demoralized opponent.

Laguna FOOTBALL CIF History

Football has been a part of Laguna athletics since 1934. The first team competed as a junior varsity squad but still played three varsity games. The initial uniforms were white jerseys, khaki pants, shoulder pads, black and tan headgear. The team used no nickname for the 1934 season ‐ "Breakers" was adopted on Dec. 7, 1934, and was used for the inaugural varsity season in 1935. The mascot then switched to "Artists" on Jun. 4, 1936, and was used for 66 seasons until returning to the Breaker moniker for the 2002‐03 term. From the 1960s through 2015, football playoffs were based on "league equity"

Football has been a part of Laguna athletics since 1934. The first team competed as a junior varsity squad but still played three varsity games. The initial uniforms were white jerseys, khaki pants, shoulder pads, black and tan headgear. The team used no nickname for the 1934 season ‐ “Breakers” was adopted on Dec. 7, 1934, and was used for the inaugural varsity season in 1935. The mascot then switched to “Artists” on Jun. 4, 1936, and was used for 66 seasons until returning to the Breaker moniker for the 2002‐03 term. From the 1960s through 2015, football playoffs were based on “league equity” evaluation rather than school enrollment. From 2016 through 2019, past season computer ratings were used for division placement. No playoffs were held in 2020, and actual results from the current season ratings were used beginning in 2021. In the Southern Section, 216 of the 372 teams made the playoffs. Most of the schools from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties now participate in the Central Section with the San Joaquin Valley schools.

1946 CHAMPIONS Lower Div ‐ Central W 2, L 0 d. Corona 15‐6, d. Barstow 20‐0

1952 FINALS Lower Div – Southern W 1, L 1 d. Chula Vista 19‐0, bye – Fallbrook dropped out, lost to Brawley 20‐7

1962 FINALS A W 2, L 1 d. Hemet 14‐13, d. Santa Clara 34‐14, lost to Brea‐Olinda 32‐7

2022 TBD Division 9 W 3, L 0 d. West 24-21, La Quinta/LQ 41-16, Norte Vista 42-35

