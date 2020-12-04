Car Menorah Parade to Celebrate Chanukah Season in Laguna Beach

Share this:

Chabad Laguna Beach will host its first-ever Car Menorah Parade on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. with Menorah topped cars, Chanukah flags, and festive Chanukah music.

The parade route will begin at Chabad Jewish Center at 30804 S. Coast Hwy. and travel down Coast Highway toward Boat Canyon. The parade will culminate at the Center with a socially distanced outdoor Giant Menorah lighting.

“Amid the ongoing pandemic, Chabad recognizes the crucial importance of bringing the Chanukah message of hope and light to the community,” Rabbi Elimelech Goorevitch wrote in an email. “Now, more than ever, we can all learn from the Menorah’s universal message of radiating light. Despite the greatest darkness, light will always prevail.”

The Car Menorah Parade is part of the worldwide Chanukah campaign launched by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson in 1973.

Chabad Laguna Beach will also be lighting a Menorah at The Hive, 859 Laguna Canyon Rd. on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and throughout the week at the Montage Laguna Beach. The iconic Surfboard Menorah will be lit daily at Main Beach.

To join the parade, please RSVP to [email protected] or call 949-499-0770.