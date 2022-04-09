Laguna Beach CERT to open spring training academy

The Laguna Beach CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program will host a free Spring training academy for new volunteers.

The hybrid online and in-person class format allows students to register and take the course modules online through the California Specialized Training Institute as their schedule allows. A hands-on portion of the Academy will be held May 21 and May 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center and Susi Q Senior Center.

The CERT program is supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and locally implemented to teach people how to better prepare themselves for hazards that may affect their communities. Before, during, and after disasters, CERT volunteers check in on neighbors, distribute information to the public, volunteer at emergency operations centers, and help manage traffic and crowds.

For registration and more details, visit lagunabeachcity.net