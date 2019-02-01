Laguna Beach Chamber Names New Executive Director

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce recently announced the selection of its new Executive Director, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold. Arnold comes to the Chamber position after serving 10 years on the board of directors for the Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club. Arnold served in various positions with the Boys and Girls Club including, president of the local Laguna Beach club and president of the Orange County Area Council. Most notably she was driving force, and chairperson, for the major annual fund-raising events, “Art-of-Giving Gala,” and “Girls Night Out.”

Arnold, who grew up in Las Vegas, pursued careers in the television and the hotel-casino industries prior to moving to Laguna Beach with her two daughters in 2003. Arnold is married to local attorney, Bradley Arnold, and they live with their two dogs in South Laguna Beach.

Arnold, who was instrumental in making many positive changes at the Boys and Girls Club, looks forward to doing the same for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m excited to be taking on the challenge of helping create a synergic relationship between business owners, the City of Laguna and the Chamber” she said.

“We look forward to having Paula join our Board,” said Chamber President J.J. Ballesteros. “Her energy, knowledge and experience will help the Chamber grow while allowing us to provide even more value to our members.”