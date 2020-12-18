Laguna Beach Chamber Singers record nature-inspired project  

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers has worked hard this fall to present a recording project on Dec. 18 to share their gift of music about the outdoors.

The remotely-recorded project includes an eclectic mix of works ranging from Renaissance composers such as Josquin and Monteverdi, to highly prolific musicians of the Romantic era such as Johannes Brahms and Edward Elgar, to modern composers like Ēriks Ešenvalds.

“We hope you find our small gift a relief from, indeed, a salve and balm for, the struggles that the modern world presents,” the Chamber Singers said in a statement. “We also wish that you musically enjoy getting to know each member of the LBCS community as every selection from this project will feature each member in an almost solo capacity, as they give to you their voices in a one-to-a-part setting, creating an intimate listening experience that showcases them at their most musical and vulnerable state.”

For more details visit lbchambersingers.org.