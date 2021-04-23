Laguna Beach city arborist to keynote Village Laguna meeting

Village Laguna will honor Laguna Beach’s status as a “Tree City USA” and recognize Arbor Day at its general meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on April 26.

Barbara MacGillivray, founder of the Laguna Beach Urban Tree Fund, will introduce city arborist Matthew Barker. Barker served as arborist for Alexandria, Va. as well as in Washington, D.C., with the Capitol trees.

“He has held a passion for trees since college and that passion comes through in his very articulate discussion about his past and future hopes for his work here,” MacGillivray said in a press release.

Barker will talk with us about management of Laguna’s public trees. He is in the process of reviewing all of the documented vacant sites listed on our tree inventory and is looking for other possibly viable tree planting locations where trees can be planted.

Ruben Flores will speak about some of the tree matters the city is working on and progress since the City made the “Tree City USA” commitment and instituted the position of City Arborist.

Village Laguna, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a non-profit mutual-benefit community organization. In 1971, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park.

For more information about Village Laguna, visit villagelaguna.org.