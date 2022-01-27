Laguna Beach City Council opts for status quo after heated agenda debate

By Megan Miller, Special to the Independent

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday to reject a new policy that opponents argued would have stymied councilmembers from adding items to the agenda.

The 4-1 vote (Councilmember Peter Blake opposed) followed a heated discussion between councilmembers that prompted Mayor Sue Kempf to mute her fellow councilmembers’ microphones at least twice.

The underlying issue arose in the Jan. 11 city council meeting. Councilmember George Weiss requested clarification on whether the current procedure for adding items onto the agenda follows a 1968 resolution, which allows councilmembers to present an item to the City Council for consideration at any regular meeting.

However, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said that resolution hadn’t been followed for at least 10 years.

The city manager has been in charge of overseeing and setting the agenda process, Dupuis said. Councilmembers can email or personally deliver requests, and the city manager will agendize the item within 45 days, depending on availability.

An already-packed agenda could mean an item might not be agendized right away to keep meetings from stretching more than six hours, Dupuis said.

The resolution presented to the City Council on Tuesday would have formalized this process, overwriting the 1968 resolution. It would also add a cap on the number of items each councilmember could bring to the floor: four per fiscal year.

“Residents learn from agendas but most important, the council hears from residents whose voices we value,” Councilmember Toni Iseman said. “This agenda item is about control. It’s about excluding the public voice. It’s about the future of our town. And I’m very concerned.”

Weiss said the city manager’s duties are “to implement, not to make” city council agendas.

Twenty-three items were agendized by councilmembers in the past three years. Seventeen underwent the two-step process, garnering majority support before staff resources were allocated. Six only came to council once.

Iseman claims she previously asked for an item to be added to the agenda for consideration and Dupuis responded that there were already three votes against it. For example, Iseman asked for an informative presentation on Arundo donax, a reed-like, invasive plant that has a history of choking Laguna Beach creeks and is highly flammable.

“If I’m gonna lose an agenda item, that doesn’t mean I don’t want to put it on the agenda because part and parcel is understanding what the issues are and informing the public,” Iseman said.

“Mayor, can I respond to that because this is an attack on my character and I really need to respond,” Dupuis said. “The items that Councilmember Iseman is asking me… she’s directing me to do research and as Mayor Pro Tem Whalen says I do not take direction from one councilmember.”

Many residents expressed concerns about feeling ignored, citing that a limit on how many items a councilmember can agendize will only make it harder for community voices to be heard. Some even referred to the new resolution as “a power grab.”

“The proposed policy change erodes the democratic process,” said resident Vicki Crowe.

While Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen agreed that there shouldn’t be a cap, he disagreed with comments made against Dupuis.

“I think this is a tempest in a teapot, and I think this is an unfair criticism of the city manager that it’s a power grab,” Whalen said.

“Serving residents is the job for councilmembers,” said resident Penny Milne. “While efficiency is certainly a goal, it’s not as important a goal as democracy, in all its messiness.”

The debate intensified when Councilmember Peter Blake came to the city manager’s defense.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching Village Laguna who have held the majority for 50 years all of the sudden lose their majority and watching them act like wounded animals… trying to somehow or another between initiatives trying to gain power. They obviously can’t stand our city manager,” Blake said.

Moving forward, the city council will adhere to the protocols adopted in 1968, which includes no limit on the number of items councilmembers can introduce. Before staff resources can be committed to researching an issue, items must pass with a majority vote. Additionally, all future agenda requests from councilmembers will go through the City Clerk’s Office.