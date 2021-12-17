Laguna Beach City Council recruits candidates for appointed committees

The City Council is accepting applications for the Design Review Board, Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Heritage Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, and View Restoration Committee.

Councilmembers will interview all candidates virtually at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, by the City Council. Applicants may be contacted by councilmembers prior to the interviews and appointments.

Laguna Beach residents interested in serving should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or lagunabeachcity.net, and file by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk at 949-497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.