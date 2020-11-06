Laguna Beach Co. to Offer Hotel Laguna Update

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
91
Share this:
A lone guest keeps a light on at Hotel Laguna in the last weeks of operation by the Andersen family. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Zoom meeting with principals involved with the historic restoration of Hotel Laguna at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. 

Chamber Executive Director Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold has compiled a list of common questions her organization has received. The Question and Answer session will feature Marc Wiener, community development director for Laguna Beach, and Hasty Honarkar, vice president of The Laguna Beach Co., which is pursuing approvals for the landmark hotel’s renovation.

The Laguna Beach Co. announced in July that it’s been diligently working towards cleaning up and preparing portions of Hotel Laguna’s ground level for use in a new dining concept in collaboration with the Michelin Star-winning chef, Craig Strong. 

Additional questions are welcome at [email protected] Register in advance for this meeting here

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here