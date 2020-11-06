Laguna Beach Co. to Offer Hotel Laguna Update

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Zoom meeting with principals involved with the historic restoration of Hotel Laguna at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Chamber Executive Director Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold has compiled a list of common questions her organization has received. The Question and Answer session will feature Marc Wiener, community development director for Laguna Beach, and Hasty Honarkar, vice president of The Laguna Beach Co., which is pursuing approvals for the landmark hotel’s renovation.

The Laguna Beach Co. announced in July that it’s been diligently working towards cleaning up and preparing portions of Hotel Laguna’s ground level for use in a new dining concept in collaboration with the Michelin Star-winning chef, Craig Strong.

Additional questions are welcome at [email protected] Register in advance for this meeting here.

