Laguna Beach composer’s work brought to life by CSUF Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Chorus

Pamela Madsen, a Laguna Beach resident and music composition professor will debut her latest work at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Meng Concert Hall, 800 N. State College Blvd. in Fullerton.

Oratorio for the Earth received project awards from National Endowment for the Arts Project Award (2020-2022), New Music USA Project Award (2019), and Artist Fellowship Awards from the Women’s International Studies Center (2019), MacDowell Colony (2019), Ucross (2019), and American Scandinavian Foundation Award (2020).

It will be performed by the CSUF Symphony Orchestra and CSUF Symphonic Chorus.

The event will feature directors Kimo Furumoto, Robert Istad, and Chris Peterson. There will also be guest artists, The New Music Vocal Ensemble, HEX, and director Fahad Siadat. James Hayden, a Bass-Baritone, will perform as a soloist.