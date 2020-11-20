Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center asks for tax-deductible donations

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) announced that it is urging art lovers to support its growth by volunteering time and considering the nonprofit for year-end donations and donor-advised funds.

“We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential and thought-provoking art, in the heart of California’s premier art colony,” said Rick Conkey, Founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “Now, we are seeking volunteers and donations to extend this vision.

The center serves as Laguna’s first “Art House” movie theatre and community TV station where residents are invited to contribute their energy toward Laguna’s art community, Conkey said.

LBCAC identifies as a catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts and arts education, the center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress.

The nonprofit’s flagship online program, “The Anything Goes Happy Hour” features local, regional and international talent, including insightful interviews. The virtual show has hosted international artists, like Grammy-nominated reggae legend Pato Banton and Australian X-factor sensation Emmanuel Kenny, along with local favorites, like Nick “Nick-I” Hernandez of Common Sense and Mad Dogs & The Englishman frontman, Jason Feddy.

Donate to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center at lbculturalartscenter.org/donations.

