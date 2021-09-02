Laguna Beach Democratic Club to virtually host Berkeley law school dean

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law, will speak on the election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom during a virtual meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.

All are welcome to attend this free event. Chemerinsky’s remarks will be followed by a Q&A. Registration is at thelbdems.com.

“We are incredibly honored to have Dean Chemerinsky speak to us,” Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, said in a press release. “This is an opportunity to hear from one of the 20th and 21st centuries’ most prolific and honored legal scholars. I cannot emphasize enough the timeliness and import of hearing from Dean Chemerinsky.”

In a New York Times op-ed published last month, Chemerinsky argued that California’s recall process is unconstitutional, writing, “[The court] could simply add Mr. Newsom’s name on the ballot to the list of those running to replace him. That simple change would treat his supporters equally to others and ensure that if he gets more votes than any other candidate, he will stay in office.”