Laguna Beach Democratic Club to virtually host experts confronting climate change

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club invites the public to tune in to its June 2 virtual meeting where Orange County-based experts will present the latest strategies for fighting the harmful effects of climate change.

The panelists include Ayn Craciun, an Irvine-based environmental activist, and UCI professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology Kathleen Treseder.

Registration for this Zoom meeting on Wednesday at 7:00 pm is free and available at thelbdems.com.

“The Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s program on climate change is one in a continuing series of presentations on issues vital to our community and to our country,” Club President Gwen McNallan said in a statement. “From recent talks on extremist internet chatter to Orange County’s prison system, our speakers have been the best and brightest in their respective fields.”

Californians are especially affected by the rising oceans, extreme wildfires and drought connected to climate change, scientists say.

Craciun and Treseder are motivated and passionate advocates working at the city and county level to advance innovative climate measures, said Aviva Meyers, club membership chair and climate policy advocate.

“Their work will take us into the modern era in terms of reducing the climate threats Laguna Beach and Orange County face,” Meyers said in a statement. “Our speakers will address how Laguna Beach and other cities can update and enforce climate regulations, where climate and social justice movements intersect and what Lagunans can do to make our town more sustainable.”